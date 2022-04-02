Video
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 2:01 AM
Home Back Page

BNP plots to heat up political field over poll-time govt: Quader

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP is hatching intrigues to heat up the country's political field in the name of forming a national government.
"Each BNP leader is speaking in different tones at different times. In the name of election-time government or neutral government or sometimes a national government, they are hatching conspiracy to heat up the political ground, which will never succeed," he said in a statement on Friday.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said national elections will be held at due time in accordance with the constitutional procedures.
Claiming that the BNP, as a political party, has absolutely failed and become political bankrupt, he said their top leaders had been immersed in corruption and were convicted by the court, making them fugitives and exiled.
Quader said the party is politically bearing the responsibility for the graft of its top leaders and that is why the BNP leaders are disappointed today.
The country's people are now united under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the spirit of the Liberation War and in the interest of the country's development and progress, he said.
"The Bangalees are a nation of braves. Bearing the principles and ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, thousands of AL leaders and workers under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina resisted all plots and will do so in the future," he said.
The AL general secretary said the speeches and statements of BNP leaders, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, are violating all the political norms.
Their remarks and statements are full of lies and propaganda, he said.
Noting that the BNP leaders are desperate now to assume state power, he said their reckless and irresponsible statements are nothing but a conspiracy to create crisis in the politics of Bangladesh.
Quader said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman is the father of vote robbery and killing of democracy in the independent Bangladesh.
He said Zia turned the electoral system of Bangladesh into a farce by holding so-called 'Yes-No' vote in 1977.     -BSS


BNP plots to heat up political field over poll-time govt: Quader
