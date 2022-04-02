2 held over MBBS question paper scam

Two people have been arrested on charges of fraudulence for circulating 'fake' question papers on social media ahead of the entrance exam to public and privately-run medical colleges.

Confirming the development, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said all possible security measures have been taken to ensure the fairness of the exam while visiting the test centres at Dhaka University on Friday. However, the authorities did not reveal the identities of the suspects or any other details about the arrests. -bdnews24.com












