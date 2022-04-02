Video
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 2:01 AM
Fakhrul rules out leadership crisis in BNP

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a prize-giving ceremony at a cultural programme organized by BWP on the occasion of the country's Golden Jubilee of Independence at the National Press Club on Friday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday categorically said their party is not facing any leadership crisis or division as it remains united under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.
'It's as clear as daylight that Khaleda Zia is BNP's leader... Tarique Rahman is our leader in her absence due to her illness. In the same way, Tarique Rahman is also the leader of our movement," he said.
As Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader raised a question about BNP's leadership, Fakhrul came up with the comments at a programme of the party's committee on celebrating the golden jubilee of independence at the Jatiya Press Club.
While virtually speaking at the triennial conference of the AL's Naogaon district unit on Thursday, Quader said the BNP is now divided into different factions for lack of leadership.
"They (BNP leaders) are now divided into different factions. Who is the leader of BNP? Who is the leader of their movement?" Quader questioned.
Fakhrul alleged that his ruling party counterpart made such remarks only to mislead people about the leadership of BNP.
"We would like to make it clear that the BNP is not divided. BNP, under the leadership of our acting chairman Tareq Rahman, is much more united than before. BNP will free Khaleda Zia through a mass uprising and bring Tareq Rahman back to the country," he said.
The BNP leader alleged that Awami League has been presenting the wrong history of the Liberation War to the young generation.
"An impression has been given that no one, except an individual and a party, can claim credit for the Liberation War. But the truth is that the people of Bangladesh had been fighting for independence since the British rule," he said.     -UNB


