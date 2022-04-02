Dhaka Club gets new body



Khandakar Mashiuzzaman

Khandakar Mashiuzza-man (Romel) has, however, been elected unopposed as the president of the club for a second term in a row. He is the MD of Peoples Shipping Limited and president of the Bangladesh Petroleum Tanker Owners Association.

The new executive committee members are Tanvir Aziz Khan, Prof Asit Baran Adhikary, Prof Jahangir Chowdhury, Khugesta Nur-E-Naharin (Munni), Tanwir Habib Rahman, Mozaharul Haque Shahid, SM Sajjad Hossain, Ashrafur Rahman, Nazma Akter and Md Rezaul Karim.

The election to the club's highest decision-making body on Thursday was followed by its annual general meeting. -UNB









The coveted Dhaka Club, where the elites of the society rub shoulders, now has a new team at the helm of affairs, with 10 members and a president being elected to the executive committee.Khandakar Mashiuzza-man (Romel) has, however, been elected unopposed as the president of the club for a second term in a row. He is the MD of Peoples Shipping Limited and president of the Bangladesh Petroleum Tanker Owners Association.The new executive committee members are Tanvir Aziz Khan, Prof Asit Baran Adhikary, Prof Jahangir Chowdhury, Khugesta Nur-E-Naharin (Munni), Tanwir Habib Rahman, Mozaharul Haque Shahid, SM Sajjad Hossain, Ashrafur Rahman, Nazma Akter and Md Rezaul Karim.The election to the club's highest decision-making body on Thursday was followed by its annual general meeting. -UNB