Islami Andolan protests against price hike of commodities



Islami Andolan Bangladesh holds a rally at the Mahanagar Natya Mancha in Gulistan of the city protesting price hike of essentials on Friday. photo : Observer

The rally started at Gulistan Shaheed Matiur Rahman Park (Gulistan Park) after Jumma Prayer. Islami Andolan Bangladesh Amir Charmonai Pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim presided over it.

Leaders and activists of the party were gathering in Gulistan area in processions since Friday morning.

Besides, leaders and activists of the organization from all over the country came to the capital by renting buses, trucks, launches and private cars. As the day progressed, Gulistan area became crowded. Apart from the gathering place, they took position in the surrounding streets.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies were on high alert for the rally. A large number of police was deployed in Gulistan, Shapla Chattar, Baitul Mukarram, Paltan Mor area. In addition, members of the plainclothes law enforcement were also quite active.

Apart from protesting against the abnormal rise in prices of essential commodities, the other demands of the party were -- stopping the narrowing of religious education in the education syllabus; repeal of anti-Islam, anti-country and anti-humanitarian rules-2022; the main goal of independence is to establish equality, human dignity and social justice and to establish Islamic rules for a welfare state free from corruption and terrorism.

National and central leaders of the party addressed in the rally. Leading Islamic leaders of the country also spoke in the programme. From the rally Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim announced next programme in Dhaka and divisional headquarters on July 1.













Islami Andolan Bangladesh on Friday held a rally in the capital demanding 5 points including protest against the increase in prices of daily essential commodities.The rally started at Gulistan Shaheed Matiur Rahman Park (Gulistan Park) after Jumma Prayer. Islami Andolan Bangladesh Amir Charmonai Pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim presided over it.Leaders and activists of the party were gathering in Gulistan area in processions since Friday morning.Besides, leaders and activists of the organization from all over the country came to the capital by renting buses, trucks, launches and private cars. As the day progressed, Gulistan area became crowded. Apart from the gathering place, they took position in the surrounding streets.Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies were on high alert for the rally. A large number of police was deployed in Gulistan, Shapla Chattar, Baitul Mukarram, Paltan Mor area. In addition, members of the plainclothes law enforcement were also quite active.Apart from protesting against the abnormal rise in prices of essential commodities, the other demands of the party were -- stopping the narrowing of religious education in the education syllabus; repeal of anti-Islam, anti-country and anti-humanitarian rules-2022; the main goal of independence is to establish equality, human dignity and social justice and to establish Islamic rules for a welfare state free from corruption and terrorism.National and central leaders of the party addressed in the rally. Leading Islamic leaders of the country also spoke in the programme. From the rally Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim announced next programme in Dhaka and divisional headquarters on July 1.