Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Islami Andolan protests against price hike of commodities

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Islami Andolan Bangladesh holds a rally at the Mahanagar Natya Mancha in Gulistan of the city protesting price hike of essentials on Friday. photo : Observer

Islami Andolan Bangladesh holds a rally at the Mahanagar Natya Mancha in Gulistan of the city protesting price hike of essentials on Friday. photo : Observer

Islami Andolan Bangladesh on Friday held a rally in the capital demanding 5 points including protest against the increase in prices of daily essential commodities.
The rally started at Gulistan Shaheed Matiur Rahman Park (Gulistan Park) after Jumma Prayer. Islami Andolan Bangladesh Amir Charmonai Pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim presided over it.
Leaders and activists of the party were gathering in Gulistan area in processions since Friday morning.
Besides, leaders and activists of the organization from all over the country came to the capital by renting buses, trucks, launches and private cars. As the day progressed, Gulistan area became crowded. Apart from the gathering place, they took position in the surrounding streets.
Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies were on high alert for the rally. A large number of police was deployed in Gulistan, Shapla Chattar, Baitul Mukarram, Paltan Mor area. In addition, members of the plainclothes law enforcement were also quite active.
Apart from protesting against the abnormal rise in prices of essential commodities, the other demands of the party were -- stopping the narrowing of religious education in the education syllabus; repeal of anti-Islam, anti-country and anti-humanitarian rules-2022; the main goal of independence is to establish equality, human dignity and social justice and to establish Islamic rules for a welfare state free from corruption and terrorism.
National and central leaders of the party addressed in the rally. Leading Islamic leaders of the country also spoke in the programme. From the rally Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim announced next programme in Dhaka and divisional headquarters on July 1.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
85 people die due to Covid in March
BNP plots to heat up political field over poll-time govt: Quader
2 held over MBBS question paper scam
Fakhrul rules out leadership crisis in BNP
MBBS admission test held
Dhaka Club gets new body
Covid: No death, 81 new cases in 24hrs
Islami Andolan protests against price hike of commodities


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft