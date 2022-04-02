Video
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 2:00 AM
Sanofi BD renamed Synovia

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Beximco Pharmaceuticals has changed the name of its recently acquired subsidiary Sanofi Bangladesh to Synovia Pharma Plc.
Sanofi Bangladesh was part of the global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi SA before the acquisition of a majority stake, 54.6 per cent, in the company by Beximco Pharma on Oct 1, 2021.
The change of the name has been made in compliance with the terms of the share purchase agreement between the company and the sellers, Beximco Pharma said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange on Friday. The name Synovia is derived from the French word Synergie, meaning "collaboration" and the Latin word Via, meaning "path", according to the filing.     -bdnews24.com


