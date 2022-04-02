Video
Floods in last decade in Asia cost US$30b

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Asia has suffered the highest flood-related economic losses in recent times, says a new data.
The new data shows economic damage from climate calamities is growing by 5-7 percent a year globally. Asia is also the least insured, despite being the most flood-prone.
Asia, the world's most flood-prone region, is racking up a staggering damage bill. The latest data shows that in the last decade flood-related economic loss in Asia was at a high of US$30 billion annually.
According to statistics from global reinsurance firm Swiss Re Institute, economic losses from climate-related natural disasters are growing by 5 to 7 percent a year as the effects of a warming planet intensify.
Climate-related natural catastrophes resulted in US$270 billion in economic losses in 2021 - a 33 percent year-on-year increase - with insured loss totaling US$111 billion, the fourth highest pay-out tally on record, said the Zurich-based organization.
Hurricane Ida - second only to Hurricane Katrina as the most damaging storm ever to make landfall in the United States - was the costliest single natural disaster in 2021. The category four hurricanes killed 115 people and caused $75 billion in damages.
Losses from floods, the most frequently occurring natural calamity totaled US$82 billion globally with severe inundation in Europe in July 2021 the costliest natural disaster on record in the region.
Seasonal floods in China were the most costly globally, amounting to US$23 billion in damages.
Asia has suffered the highest flood-related economic losses in recent times, with annual flood damage in the region tallying US$30 billion a year, from 2011 to 2020.
However, only 34 percent of damages from flooding were covered by insurance in advanced economies and only 5 percent of flood losses were insured in emerging markets.
The largest gap in flood protection is in Asia, with only 7 percent of economic losses being covered by insurance. By contrast, in Europe, 34 percent of flood losses are insured.
"Growing losses from floods are becoming ever more apparent," said Jérme Jean Haegeli, Swiss Re's group chief economist.
"Last year we had another wake-up call. There is a growing urgency for action to increase the resilience of societies," he said, adding that more investment was needed in green infrastructure to mitigate flooding in high-risk areas.


