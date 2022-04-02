Worker dies falling off city flyover

A construction worker died after falling off an under-construction flyover in the city's Mirpur area on Friday.

The diseased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 30, of Nilphamari district. He was a labourer of the under-construction Kalshi flyover.

Co-worker Kazi Tanvir Hossain said Alamgir slipped off the flyover while tying rods of the pillars like every other day in the afternoon and received serious injuries on his head. Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the doctor declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

The body has been kept in DMCH morgue for an autopsy, he added. -UNB








