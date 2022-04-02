Rain likely at few places over country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, said a Met Office release for next twenty-four hours commencing 9am.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Trough of westerly low lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay. -BSS