Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 2:00 AM
Home City News

Free health camp held on Notre Dame College campus

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

A day-long free medical camp having dental, eye, skin, medicine, heart and neurology treatment facility was held with festivity on Notre Dame College campus on Friday.
Principal of Notre Dame College (NDC) Dr Father Hemanto Pius Rozario inaugurated the health camp as the chief guest with NDC-92 forum Mohammad Nazrul Hossain Titu in the chair.
Humanitarian Organisation for Old and Distressed (HOOD), a non-profitable organisation, has arranged the health camp for teachers, staff and students of the educational institute.
Principal of the college, in his speech, expressed gratitude to old students of NDC for arranging such charity event.
"This is the incredible initiative for students and staff of the college. I hope HOOD will work for distressed and destitute people across the country," he added.
Professor Sushanta Saha delivered his speech as the special guest, while HOOD general secretary Engineer Md Hasan Ahmed Khan Sazal, founding members - Mohammad Abdur Rab Rubel and Minhazur Reza, Engineer Monirul Haque, Dr Md Asadul Kabir, Engineer Golam Mohammad Nobel and Rifat Bin Sattar also spoke on the occasion.
Channel I was the media partner of the programme from where over 300 students and employees received health facilities.


