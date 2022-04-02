Over 2.69cr doses C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Apr 1: A total of two crore 69 lakh 30 thousand and 232 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered in all eight districts of Rangpur division till Thursday.

Health officials said the Covid-19 vaccination campaign continues smoothly through inoculation of people with the first, second and third doses of Covid-19 jabs in all eight districts of the division.

Citizens are being vaccinated with five types of Covid-19 jabs like Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac across the division.

However, inoculation of citizens with Moderna Covid-19 vaccines is currently not continuing due to shortage of the jabs.

"Till Thursday, a total of 1,34,41,693 people got the first dose of Covid-19 jabs, and of them, 1,23,48,085 got the second dose and 11,10,454 got the booster dose," Divisional Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam told BSS today.

The first dose recipient 1,34,71,693 citizens include 39,31,063 vaccinated with AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs, 19,99,120 with Pfizer Covid-19 jabs, 52,25,576 people with Sinopharm Covid-19 jabs, 1,31,876 with Moderna Covid-19 jabs and 21,84,058 with Sinovac Covid-19 jabs. -BSS







