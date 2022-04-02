Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Over 2.69cr doses C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

RANGPUR, Apr 1: A total of two crore 69 lakh 30 thousand and 232 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered in all eight districts of Rangpur division till Thursday.
Health officials said the Covid-19 vaccination campaign continues smoothly through inoculation of people with the first, second and third doses of Covid-19 jabs in all eight districts of the division.
Citizens are being vaccinated with five types of Covid-19 jabs like Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac across the division.
However, inoculation of citizens with Moderna Covid-19 vaccines is currently not continuing due to shortage of the jabs.
"Till Thursday, a total of 1,34,41,693 people got the first dose of Covid-19 jabs, and of them, 1,23,48,085 got the second dose and 11,10,454 got the booster dose," Divisional Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam told BSS today.
The first dose recipient 1,34,71,693 citizens include 39,31,063 vaccinated with AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs, 19,99,120 with Pfizer Covid-19 jabs, 52,25,576 people with Sinopharm Covid-19 jabs, 1,31,876 with Moderna Covid-19 jabs and 21,84,058 with Sinovac Covid-19 jabs.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rain likely at few places over country
Free health camp held on Notre Dame College campus
Over 2.69cr doses C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur
Rajshahi College observes 150th founding anniv
RU says yes to second-time admission seekers
Passengers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat
World Autism Awareness Day today
Electricity shines islanders to look for better life and livelihood


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft