Rajshahi College observes 150th founding anniv

RAJSHAHI, Apr 1: Rajshahi College celebrated its 150th founding anniversary on Friday amid much enthusiasm and fanfare.

Marking the day, the college authority chalked out a daylong elaborate programme, including colourful rally and discussion.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton inaugurated the programme as the chief guest through releasing balloons and festoons before a large number of teachers and students. Rajshahi College Principal Prof Abdul Khaleque and retired principal Prof Habibur Rahman, among others, were present.

Referring to historical records, Professor Abdul Khaleque said that Rajshahi College was the first institution in this territory to offer courses in various disciplines at the bachelor's and honours levels since 1878 after it was established in 1873 with only six students.













