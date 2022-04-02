Video
RU says yes to second-time admission seekers

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

RAJSHAHI, Mar 31: Rajshahi University (RU) Thursday decided to give the second-time admission seekers the chance to sit for the admission test in the upcoming 2021-22 academic session.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the admission test sub-committee, with RU vice-chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar, said RU student adviser Professor M Tareq Nur.
He said the university had decided to allow the second-time admission seekers to sit for the entry tests considering the Covid-19 outbreak.
However, there would be no such opportunity from next year, Professor Tareq Nur added.
According to the decision of the admission test sub-committee, the online preliminary application process for undergraduate courses for the 2021-22 session will begin on May 25 and will continue till June 9.
And the admission tests will be held on July 24-27 in three units.
Earlier in 2018, RU allowed students to sit for its undergraduate admission tests only once.    -UNB


