Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Passengers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

MANIKGANJ, Apr 1: Hundreds of buses, cars and trucks have remained stranded at Paturia Ghat since Friday morning due to the onrush of homebound people ahead of two days weekend from Friday amid shortage of ferry.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) sources said over 600 vehicles including private vehicles, passenger buses, and trucks were stranded at Paturia Ghat, causing immense suffering to commuters.
Mohiuddin Russel, manager of BIWTC Aricha regional office, said Paturia ferry terminal area has witnessed a heavy rush of vehicles heading southwest since Friday morning. Vehicles have to wait for hours for ferries to cross the river.
In the morning, a ferry carrying passengers and vehicles from Daulatdia lost control and hit the pontoon at Paturia ghat. Following the incident, the crossing of vehicles through this ghat was suspended for two hours, he added.
Eighteen small and large ferries were operating to ease the traffic, he added.
Vehicles carrying passengers and emergency goods are getting priority to get on board. The regular cargo trucks will have to wait a bit longer, he said.
A large number of people are heading home because of two weekends.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rain likely at few places over country
Free health camp held on Notre Dame College campus
Over 2.69cr doses C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur
Rajshahi College observes 150th founding anniv
RU says yes to second-time admission seekers
Passengers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat
World Autism Awareness Day today
Electricity shines islanders to look for better life and livelihood


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft