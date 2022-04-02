Video
Saturday, 2 April, 2022
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Historical monuments deserve urgent attention

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dear Sir,
Through the esteemed columns of your daily I would like to draw your attention towards the tourism industry which can fetch valuable foreign exchange to the country. Flourishing tourism as an industry in Bangladesh is economically important and it is fast growing. Our country is a land of diverse cultures and varied customs. It is already blessed with world heritage like the Sunderbans and Cox's Bazar sea beach.

Besides there is a number of monuments carrying historical values and significance. But, sadly, many people in our country are careless about the historical value and dignity of these. Lack of sense of respect, these people spite, throw cigarette filters and even left over tea, coffee on the walls of these monuments.The surroundings become dirty. We think this act to be an offence which undermine the image of our country before many foreign tourists.

In order to flourish country's tourism industry we must be disciplined, neat and clean in our manner. We hope proper steps will be taken in this regard.

Poltu
Old Dhaka



