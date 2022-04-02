Why are we so egoistic?



Shoriful Kabir Shamim

We do not even know what the future holds for our current education system, parents do not know what the future holds for their children, children do not know what their own future is? They just know, if they don't have to do well in exams, they won't get a good job. We forbid children to be dreamed with our dreams. What is our dream? The child will be a BCS officer. It doesn't matter what our children want to be. We don't think about those who have taught reading us; it didn't happen that they didn't get time to sleep due to coaching and exams.



They have played many sports, worked in the field and studied. Wasn't a good doctor or engineer made then? Commercialization has now entered our education system. Bengali, English, Arabic are the only languages, so why should we memorize them? The condition, in which we are trying to get certificates, will be seen in the end, the burden of the certificates in the hand will become sore. Why we are not able to get out of this dilemma of the education system, is not yet understood.



We are still in the dilemma of school life, the dilemma that our parents told us, "Don't be fooled, you will be in danger for your dodge. Parents want their child to be a Doctor, Engineer or BCS officer. If everyone becomes a doctor, engineer or BCS officer, then who will work in many more important professions and who will contribute to the holistic development of the country? Can anyone say why the unemployment rate is still high in our country? Ethnically we are egoistic. Should my family background or bloodline turn me egoistic?



Again, when we go abroad after spending money, then this habit of sniffing disappears in the air. That's when we started washing dishes and cleaning the streets. Then where does our ego go? We have not yet learned to respect work. Why don't we respect work, because our society is just a factory for making clerks as if both manual labour and other different ways are equal to sin? Society does not accept anything new. How do we expect something new in today's society where the standard of excellence is how big the job is? Everyone is looking for a way to earn a huge amount of money.



We find shortcuts in everything, we have a great reluctance to work hard, and why are we so lazy? We feel more comfortable working for a clerk than being an entrepreneur ourselves. Our willpower is low and so is our courage. The world around us is constantly inventing new things there we are in the case of land acquisition and in the flashy news of ponds theft. Maybe we don't even know why we all run after a goal. Anyone who dares or tries to do something new on his own with a little courage to lean his back against the wall has become established in one way or another.



There are many such examples all around us. Apparently, they had a lot of courage, honesty and indomitable will. We have a lack of honesty. Before we see what is good for our country, we should see what is good for ourselves. No bank lends money to our unemployed society without a guarantor. If we get a handsome loan help, our youths are also relaxing on their feet. The reason for this attitude is our corrupt society. We have more desire to grow in one leap than to grow slowly. We are much more selfish. In fact, we are not fully aware of our own qualifications. No one learns everything from the mother's womb.



The only excuse for most people in our country is that I haven't learned it, I can't. Is it possible? If we don't try, how do we know if we are really good enough? Most of the unemployed people in our country spend their time on job interviews and dreams but I wish they spent this time doing something new! Time and Tide wait for none. Unless we can change our entrenched society, commercial education, corruption, what people will say, unwillingness to work, dependency mentality - we will have to bear the brunt of this unemployment. But the hope is that the youth are now much more aware. They are moving forward with new ventures, which is really good news for us.

Shoriful Kabir Shamim , Journalist, the Daily Observer

















