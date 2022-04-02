Climate literacy for all



Dilshad Jahan



Various measures and prevention steps are being taken to deal with the adverse effects of climate change. However, it seems that to tackle climate change, it is important to make our citizens climate-literate person. This is especially significant for a climate-vulnerable country like ours with a view to improve awareness and understandingof climate change.



Generally, literacy means competence or knowledge in a specific area. Whereas climate change literacy is the competence or knowledge of climate change science, understanding the urgency of mitigating the impacts of climate change, and motivation to make decisions to implement mitigative and adaptive solutions to the climate crisis.



In the point of climate literacy fact, a citizen who has a good knowledge of the basic concepts of climate change, its causes, ways to mitigate it, what to do, can play an effective and timely role in overcoming the country's climate crisis. A climate-literate person can understand how to deal with challenges and adverse situations. At the same time, s/he can make responsible decisions to actions regarding climate.



Needless to say, we can't expect to tackle the climate crisis without having a clear understanding of it. One of the main defenses to combat climate change is climate literacy. Indeed, from childhood, we should learn how to save our Mother Earth.



According to the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) titled 'Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability, there is the clearest indication of how a warmer world is affecting all living things on Earth. The report noted that climate change is not a future threat, it is happening now. Time is running out. About half of the world's population is now at high risk of climate change.

The report, released by the IPCC Working Group II, warns that by this mid-century, 1 to 2 million people of the southern part of Bangladesh are at risk of displacement. Parts of the country would lose 31 to 40 percent of agricultural output by this century due to sea-level rise alone. Realizing that the situation is getting worse, Bangladesh needs to adopt climate policy and plans.



In this regard, basic climate literacy for all our citizens is vital for taking urgent climate action to reduce climate change and its impacts. Everyone has to be sensitive about climate. We have to come forward to make the world livable for future generations.



Notably, climate literacy is important for individuals, institutions, social and communities to know and understand about Earth's climate, impacts of climate change, and strategies to adaptation or mitigation. Furthermore, local and religious personalities, ward-level committees should play a vital role in creating awareness among the people about climate change and disaster risk reduction and conveying different messages to them.

There is no alternate for adopting an effective climate action plan for sustainable development. And without the necessary knowledge about climate, overcoming the crisis is not possible. Therefore, teachers, elected leaders, policymakers, civil society, journalists all have to play their due role encourage participation in mitigation and adaptation strategies in achieving climate literacy.



Most importantly, climate literature is essential to protect fragile ecosystems and build sustainable communities which are resilient to climate change. Such understanding improves our ability to make decisions about activities that increase climate vulnerability and to take necessary steps in our lives and livelihoods to reduce those vulnerabilities.



All citizens should have an idea about the areas of adaptation, mitigation, climate finance, green technology, etc. to reduce vulnerabilities; manage the risks of climate change; build adaptive capacity and a resilient nation. At the same time, our country needs to do more research on various climatic emerging issues and their solutions.



There is an urgent need to enhance climate literacy including climate education, environmental education, education for disaster risk reduction, sustainable lifestyles and consumption. Our education curriculum should incorporate a new climate education courseto achieve better climate literacy for future generations.



Children from primary school to university need to learn, discuss, participate in events, knowing the importance of reducing global warming, contamination, and destruction of natural resources. In the classroom, young people can be taught the impact of global warming and learn how to adapt to climate change.



As a whole, it can be said that we, all people must be climate-sensitive. Climate-literate people hold great potential to mitigate the effects of climate change. Universities, schools, colleges and other educational institutions need to integrate into the curriculum themes related to understanding the climate and ecological crisis to allow young people to be informed and empowered to address the urgency of the crisis in the future.



The writer is with Network on Climate Change in Bangladesh, a climate change advocacy platform in Bangladesh.







