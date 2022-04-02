Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Climate literacy for all

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Dilshad Jahan

Dilshad Jahan

Dilshad Jahan

The world is constantly going through climatic change. Like other delta countries, Bangladesh has to deal with the growing threats of sea-level rise, salinity intrusion, floods, cyclones, and other frequent disasters. Climate change poses many catastrophes to Bangladesh, and the people of our country are already realizing it.

Various measures and prevention steps are being taken to deal with the adverse effects of climate change. However, it seems that to tackle climate change, it is important to make our citizens climate-literate person. This is especially significant for a climate-vulnerable country like ours with a view to improve awareness and understandingof climate change.

Generally, literacy means competence or knowledge in a specific area. Whereas climate change literacy is the competence or knowledge of climate change science, understanding the urgency of mitigating the impacts of climate change, and motivation to make decisions to implement mitigative and adaptive solutions to the climate crisis.

In the point of climate literacy fact, a citizen who has a good knowledge of the basic concepts of climate change, its causes, ways to mitigate it, what to do, can play an effective and timely role in overcoming the country's climate crisis. A climate-literate person can understand how to deal with challenges and adverse situations. At the same time, s/he can make responsible decisions to actions regarding climate.

Needless to say, we can't expect to tackle the climate crisis without having a clear understanding of it. One of the main defenses to combat climate change is climate literacy. Indeed, from childhood, we should learn how to save our Mother Earth.

According to the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) titled 'Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability, there is the clearest indication of how a warmer world is affecting all living things on Earth. The report noted that climate change is not a future threat, it is happening now. Time is running out. About half of the world's population is now at high risk of climate change.
The report, released by the IPCC Working Group II, warns that by this mid-century, 1 to 2 million people of the southern part of Bangladesh are at risk of displacement. Parts of the country would lose 31 to 40 percent of agricultural output by this century due to sea-level rise alone. Realizing that the situation is getting worse, Bangladesh needs to adopt climate policy and plans.

In this regard, basic climate literacy for all our citizens is vital for taking urgent climate action to reduce climate change and its impacts. Everyone has to be sensitive about climate. We have to come forward to make the world livable for future generations.

Notably, climate literacy is important for individuals, institutions, social and communities to know and understand about Earth's climate, impacts of climate change, and strategies to adaptation or mitigation. Furthermore, local and religious personalities, ward-level committees should play a vital role in creating awareness among the people about climate change and disaster risk reduction and conveying different messages to them.
There is no alternate for adopting an effective climate action plan for sustainable development. And without the necessary knowledge about climate, overcoming the crisis is not possible. Therefore, teachers, elected leaders, policymakers, civil society, journalists all have to play their due role encourage participation in mitigation and adaptation strategies in achieving climate literacy.

Most importantly, climate literature is essential to protect fragile ecosystems and build sustainable communities which are resilient to climate change. Such understanding improves our ability to make decisions about activities that increase climate vulnerability and to take necessary steps in our lives and livelihoods to reduce those vulnerabilities.

All citizens should have an idea about the areas of adaptation, mitigation, climate finance, green technology, etc. to reduce vulnerabilities; manage the risks of climate change; build adaptive capacity and a resilient nation. At the same time, our country needs to do more research on various climatic emerging issues and their solutions.

There is an urgent need to enhance climate literacy including climate education, environmental education, education for disaster risk reduction, sustainable lifestyles and consumption. Our education curriculum should incorporate a new climate education courseto achieve better climate literacy for future generations.

Children from primary school to university need to learn, discuss, participate in events, knowing the importance of reducing global warming, contamination, and destruction of natural resources. In the classroom, young people can be taught the impact of global warming and learn how to adapt to climate change.

As a whole, it can be said that we, all people must be climate-sensitive. Climate-literate people hold great potential to mitigate the effects of climate change. Universities, schools, colleges and other educational institutions need to integrate into the curriculum themes related to understanding the climate and ecological crisis to allow young people to be informed and empowered to address the urgency of the crisis in the future.

The writer is with Network on Climate Change in Bangladesh, a climate change advocacy platform in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Historical monuments deserve urgent attention
Time for OIC to become more active in international politics
Russia Ukraine war triggers food crisis
Why are we so egoistic?
Climate literacy for all
Dhaka’s traffic in a big mess
Flood causes huge economic losses
‘Neighboring countries’ solution’ helps more than just Afghans


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft