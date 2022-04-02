

Ramadan Mubarak



We have often penned, the holy month is not all about abstaining from food and drinks from dawn to dusk. It is also not about suddenly getting engaged in a spree of prayers and supplications while rushing to the mosque every now and then. While religious rituals are important to observe, it is equally important to focus on respective spiritual development.



It is a month of sincere soul-searching that offers Muslims the opportunity to show their humanity to others.



In particular, it was during the month of Ramadan when the Quran was revealed. The God Almighty said - The month of Ramadan in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind, and clear proofs of the guidance, and the Criterion (of right and wrong). And whosoever of you is present, let him fast the month. (Sura Al-Baqarah 2:185)



This verse establishes the indivisible link between Ramadan and the Quran. Therefore, as much the holy month is linked to fasting, it is equally important to deepen our ties with The Holy Quran.



Every year, in this month, the Holy Quran is often recited at a rapid speed at most of our mosques to acquire the reward of a virtuous act. It is obvious that the way the words and sentences of the Quran are enumerated and heard without being understood, cannot make the exposition of the Holy Book understandable.



The good news, however, in today's digital and tech-savvy world it is easier to connect and establish a stronger bond with the Quran through various apps and gadgets.



Nevertheless, Ramadan sets up a momentary abolition of man's dependence on his attachment with the world of matter, and thereby strengthens the connection with God Almighty.



For that matter, those who are dubiously engaged in commercialising this month for petty money making and profits must take serious note of this fact, and refrain from hiking prices of commodities via fake means. Moreover, it is not only a month of fasting, but abstinence from all things that have a negative influence on one's character.



To finish with, Apart from fulfilling our duties towards God Almighty, we must care for the rights of people. Perhaps, the best way to fulfil the rights of people is to show mercy and kindness.



We must be kind and generous to our parents, siblings, relatives, neighbours and even every unknown person - irrespective of a religious identity attached. In addition, we must try to help the poor and needy, and should fulfil their rights by providing them financial and moral support.



Ramadan Kareem.









