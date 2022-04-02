Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Ramadan Mubarak

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak

Once more the Holy Month of Ramadan has knocked at our doors. And as Muslims across the world are all set to observe the holy month, let us collectively strive to become better human beings in the light of Ramadan teachings.

We have often penned, the holy month is not all about abstaining from food and drinks from dawn to dusk. It is also not about suddenly getting engaged in a spree of prayers and supplications while rushing to the mosque every now and then. While religious rituals are important to observe, it is equally important to focus on respective spiritual development.

It is a month of sincere soul-searching that offers Muslims the opportunity to show their humanity to others.

In particular, it was during the month of Ramadan when the Quran was revealed. The God Almighty said - The month of Ramadan in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind, and clear proofs of the guidance, and the Criterion (of right and wrong). And whosoever of you is present, let him fast the month. (Sura Al-Baqarah 2:185)

This verse establishes the indivisible link between Ramadan and the Quran. Therefore, as much the holy month is linked to fasting, it is equally important to deepen our ties with The Holy Quran.

Every year, in this month, the Holy Quran is often recited at a rapid speed at most of our mosques to acquire the reward of a virtuous act. It is obvious that the way the words and sentences of the Quran are enumerated and heard without being understood, cannot make the exposition of the Holy Book understandable.

The good news, however, in today's digital and tech-savvy world it is easier to connect and establish a stronger bond with the Quran through various apps and gadgets.

Nevertheless, Ramadan sets up a momentary abolition of man's dependence on his attachment with the world of matter, and thereby strengthens the connection with God Almighty.

For that matter, those who are dubiously engaged in commercialising this month for petty money making and profits must take serious note of this fact, and refrain from hiking prices of commodities via fake means. Moreover, it is not only a month of fasting, but abstinence from all things that have a negative influence on one's character.

To finish with, Apart from fulfilling our duties towards God Almighty, we must care for the rights of people. Perhaps, the best way to fulfil the rights of people is to show mercy and kindness.

We must be kind and generous to our parents, siblings, relatives, neighbours and even every unknown person - irrespective of a religious identity attached. In addition, we must try to help the poor and needy, and should fulfil their rights by providing them financial and moral support.

Ramadan Kareem.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ramadan Mubarak
Humanitarian cause prevails over
Child marriage bars adolescent empowerment
Messy mass vaccination programme
Alarming rise in Diarrhoea
Mongla port on the way to revive
High inflation against low income presses consumers tight
Nation observes Independence Day


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft