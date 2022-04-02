Three nabbed with drugs in Bhola, Munshiganj

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Bhola and Munshiganj, in three days.

BHOLA: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 40 kilograms of hemp from a private car in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The arrested person is Shahe Ali alias Shahel, son of Manik Mia, a resident of Soagaji Village in Sadar Upazila of Cumilla District.

Police sources said on information that a large consignment of hemp was being taken to Bhola from Laxmipur in a private car, a team of the law enforcers set up a check post in Ilisha Ferry Ghat area at around 2am. The law enforcers, later, searched the private car and arrested Shahel along with 40 kg of hemp from there.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Bhola Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Sadar PS Enayet Hossain confirmed the matter.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 301 bottles of phensedyl from Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are: Md Shariful Islam Shafi, 34, son of Fazlul Haque of Aganagar area under Dakshin Keraniganj PS; and Md Rana Molla, 30, son of Ali Akber Molla of Morshedgaon Village in Louhajang Upazila of the district.

RAB-10 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shamspur Bus Stand area at around 8am, and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl worth about Tk 9.3 lakh. The arrested confessed their involvement in drug dealing in the area during primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrested was filed with Sreenagar PS in this connection.









