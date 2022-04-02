Video
Three poor children passing miserable life at Sreenagar

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

Yasin (Middle), Mim (Left) and Jannat. photo: observer

Yasin (Middle), Mim (Left) and Jannat. photo: observer

SREENAGAR, MUNSIGANJ, Apr 1:  Three children of a killer father in Sreenagar Upazila of the district are passing a miserable life.
They are Mim, 9, Jannat, 5, and Yasin, 13. Their elder sister Sampa, 17, has been married in Bhaggyakul Mandra area eight days before their mother Parvin Begum was killed by their father van driver Ahidul Munsi.
For murdering wife, Ahidul Munsi is now passing days in jail, and his three children are bearing the brunt.
These children are now depended on their 65-year old grandfather Shah Alam Munsi.  They get food if Shah Alam Munsi can earn something. Due to his old age, Shah Alam does not get work regularly. If grandfather gets work, the poor children can eat, and, if not, they have to starve.
Their grandfather said, "Many who are living better than us are getting different government facilities. But we are not getting anything."  
 Ahidul Munsi of Baliabari Baghadanga under Sreenagar Upazila took his wife Parvin Begum to Arial Beel, about one kilometre away from their house, on June 2 night in 2021; he slaughtered her with kanchi (knife blade) at 2:35 am.  It was learnt, he murdered his wife for taking revenge on his neighbours centring a dispute over seven land decimal;  he buried her body in a pond with water hyacinth. Later on, he plotted a drama by blaming his opponents for kidnapping her wife.  
On the following morning, police recovered the body from the pond and arrested Ahidul Munsi on suspicion.
Before a Munsiganj court, Ahidul admitted killing his wife.
Within only 72 hours, police passed the charge-sheet of the murder case.
But locals claimed, the charge-sheet accusing Ahidul Munsi was produced quickly to hide those who enticed Ahidul to kill his wife.  Yasin was an eighth grader. But his education was stopped last year due to lack of money. At present, he is assisting grandfather in his work. Mim is doing the household work, and Jannat is too little to do anything.
Sreenagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pranab Kumar Ghosh told The Daily Observer,  "We will try to bring them under government facilities soon."


