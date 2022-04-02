Video
Home Countryside

Man held with firearms at Pekua

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Apr 1: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with firearms in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested person is Jalal Uddin, 32, son of Sharif Uddin, a resident of Sundaripara area under Rajakhali Union.
RAB-15 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sundaripara area at night and arrested Jalal Uddin from his house.
At that time, 6 home-made firearms, 8 rounds of bullet and 3 knives were also seized from his possession.
After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Pekua Police Station, the detainee was handed over to police.


