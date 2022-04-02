First woman in Bangladesh gets death sentence in drug case

GAIBANDHA, Apr 1: A court in the district on Thursday pronounced death sentence against a woman under the Narcotics Control Act for smuggling out 500 grams of heroin.

The condemned convict is Parvin Begum Shaila, wife of Masir Uddin, a resident of Bardhankuthi area under Gobindaganj Municipality in the district.

At the same time, the court also fined the woman Tk 1 lakh.

She is the first woman in the country who has been awarded death sentence in a drug case.

District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhowmik pronounced the judgment in presence of the convict, said Faruq Ahmed Prince, public prosecutor of the court.

The court also acquitted four other accused Sohag Hasan, Bipul Mia, Ramzan Ali, and Saju Mia. All of them are residents of Ghoraghat Upazila in Dinajpur District.

According to the case statement, police conducted search in a Bogura-bound passenger-laden bus from Dinajpur in Katabari area in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on December 8, 2018. At that time, police seized 500 grams of heroin from the vanity bag of Parveen Begum and arrested her.

Police filed a case against under the Narcotics Control Act against five persons including Parvin with Gobindaganj Police Station the same day.

Expressing satisfaction over the verdict, Faruq Ahmed Prince said it was proved that Parvin was involved in illicit drug trading for a long time. She is the first woman in Gaibandha District who has been awarded death sentence.







