Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

First woman in Bangladesh gets death sentence in drug case

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 1: A court in the district on Thursday pronounced death sentence against a woman under the Narcotics Control Act for smuggling out 500 grams of heroin.
The condemned convict is Parvin Begum Shaila, wife of Masir Uddin, a resident of Bardhankuthi area under Gobindaganj Municipality in the district.  
At the same time, the court also fined the woman Tk 1 lakh.
She is the first woman in the country who has been awarded death sentence in a drug case.
District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhowmik pronounced the judgment in presence of the convict, said Faruq Ahmed Prince, public prosecutor of the court.
The court also acquitted four other accused Sohag Hasan, Bipul Mia, Ramzan Ali, and Saju Mia. All of them are residents of Ghoraghat Upazila in Dinajpur District.
According to the case statement, police conducted search in a Bogura-bound passenger-laden bus from Dinajpur in Katabari area in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on December 8, 2018. At that time, police seized 500 grams of heroin from the vanity bag of Parveen Begum and arrested her.
Police filed a case against under the Narcotics Control Act against five persons including Parvin with Gobindaganj Police Station the same day.
Expressing satisfaction over the verdict, Faruq Ahmed Prince said it was proved that Parvin was involved in illicit drug trading for a long time. She is the first woman in Gaibandha District who has been awarded death sentence.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside News
Three nabbed with drugs in Bhola, Munshiganj
Three poor children passing miserable life at Sreenagar
Man held with firearms at Pekua
First woman in Bangladesh gets death sentence in drug case
Man crushed under train at Gafargaon
Four murdered in four districts
Seven people ‘commit suicide’ in five districts


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft