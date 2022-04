GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Apr 1: A young man was crushed under a train in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 20 to 25 years, could not be known immediately.

Railway police sources said the Mymensingh-bound Teesta Intercity Train hit the youth on the north side of Sheila Railway Bridge at around 9:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.