Four murdered in four districts

Four people including a schoolboy and a college student have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Khulna, Bogura and Munshiganj, in two days.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by miscreants in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The incident took place in Satberg area under Budhanti Union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Billal Mia, 35, son of late Siraj Ali, a resident of Halayapara Village under Adai Union in Madhabpur Upazila of the district.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Islampur Police Outpost Rabiul Islam said a group of miscreants attacked on Billal in Satberg area at around 2:30am while he was driving his auto-rickshaw on the School Road, and stabbed him mercilessly, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the ASI added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bijoynagar Police Station (PS) Mirza Md Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to nab those involved in the killing.

KHULNA: A college student was stabbed to death at Fultala MM College Campus in the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sayed Alif Rohan, 19, son of Sayed Abu Taher, a resident of Paikgram-Kosba Village in Fultala Upazila. He was an honours first year student of Dpartment of Sociology at Fultala MM College.

Fultala PS OC Elias Hossain Talukder said some unidentified criminals stabbed Rohan in front of the college gate at around 12pm, leaving him serious injured.

Hearing his scream, classmates and other students rescued him and rushed to Fultala Upazila Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted Rohan to Khulna Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorating.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there after half an hour of his admission.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members in the evening after completion of an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

MUNSHIGANJ: Tension prevailed in Fakirhandi area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday after a 28-year-old man was allegedly shot to death in a clash between two rival groups.

The deceased was identified as Jewel Fakir, a fuchka vendor and son of Hafiz Uddin Fakir. He was also involved in transporting potatoes during potato harvesting season.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sumon Deb said two groups of people in Fakirkandi Village led by Harun and Mantu had been at loggerheads over controlling the business of transporting potatoes.

As a sequel to the enmity, a clash broke out in between the supporters of the two groups at around 4:15am.

At one stage, the supporters of Mantu beat up Jewel, a supporter of Harun group, mercilessly and opened fire on him, leaving him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police arrested one Nannu Haji in this connection.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision, the ASP added.

A tense situation is prevailing in the area following the clash.

BOGURA: A schoolboy was stabbed to death in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bijoy Hossain, 17, son of Liton Ali, a resident of Chayghariya Village under Sonaray Union in Gabtali Upazila. He was a tenth grader of a local school. He drove an auto-van beside his studies.

It is learnt that Bijoy left the house with his van at around 8am on Wednesday, but did not return. Following this, his family reported the matter to Gabtali PS on Wednesday night.

Later, locals spotted his body in the backyard of Bhapra DK Rice Mill in the upazila on Thursday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kahalu PS OC Ambar Hossain confirmed the incident.







