Seven people ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Seven people including five females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Bogura, Pirojpur, Rajshahi, Natore and Noakhali, recently.

BOGURA: Three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Nandigram and Adamdighi upazilas of the district in three days.

A housewife has reportedly committed suicide after being beaten by her husband in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Rasheda Bibi, 35, wife of Belal Hossain, a resident of Thalta Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Belal Hossain tortured Rasheda with blasphemy on Thursday morning. After being beaten, Rasheda drank poison in the house at around 11 am.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued her.

Later, she died on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Anowar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

Earlier, a woman reportedly committed suicide after jumping under a train in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Eyewitnesses said the woman was roaming around Santahar Railway Station from the morning.

Later, she jumped under the Khulna-bound Rupsha Express Train from Chilahati in front of Santahar Railway PS at around 12:30pm. She died on the spot.

Being informed, Railway police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Santahar Railway PS Naresh Chandra confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.

Earlier, a housewife allegedly committed suicide out of huff with her husband in Shantahar Municipality under Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Alema Khatun, 20, wife of Hasan Ali, hailed from Tilakpur Marma Village under Akkelpur Upazila in Joypurhat District.

It is learnt that following a quarrel with her husband, the housewife allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at Santahar in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Adamdighi PS in this connection.

Adamdighi PS OC Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Afsana Mim, 14, daughter of Alamgir Shikder, a resident of Charakhali Village in the upazila. She was an SSC examinee from Government Setara Memorial Girls' School this year.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Afsana hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon.

Jinti Akhter, younger sister of the deceased, saw the hanging body of Afsana after entering the room.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and took Afsana to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Indurkani PS OC Md Enamul Haque Enam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: An ethnic farmer, who attempted to commit suicide by taking poison along with his cousin for not receiving irrigation water for their land in Godagari Upazila Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Friday, a day after his brother's death.

Deceased Robi Marandi, 27, was a member of Santal Community and resident of Nimghutu Village under Deopara Union in the upazila.

He died while underwent treatment at the RMCH at around 8am on Friday.

Local sources said both Abhinath Marandi and Robi Marandi were cultivating Boro paddy in their lands. But, they were not getting water from the deep tube-well of local Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) for their land though they had been trying to receive it over the last 12 days.

Being frustrated and emotional, Robi along with his cousin Abhinath Marandi, 36, drank poison in front of Shakhawat Hossain, driver of a deep tube-well operated under the BMDA on Thursday afternoon.

They attempted to commit suicide by taking poison out of anger as Shakhawat was not giving them a serial number for long to obtain irrigation water for their lands in Ishwarpur as their seedlings were drying out, alleged the deceased's family members.

Abhinath Marandi died after reaching home at around 9pm on Thursday.

Robi Marandi was admitted to the RMCH in a critical condition, but he also died at around 8am on Friday while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the RMCH.

While undergoing treatment at the RMCH, Robi Marandi on Thursday afternoon admitted to drinking poison.

Farmers belonging to the small indigenous Santal Community held deep tube-well operator and Ward Krishak League President Shakhawat Hossain responsible for provoking two farmers to commit suicide.

However, local administration, or BMDA undermined the issue of water required by indigenous farmers for cultivating their lands.

Though police arranged post-mortem of Abhinath's body after recovering it from his house on Thursday, they filed an unnatural death case with Godagari PS concerned mysteriously.

Abhinath's wife Rozina Hembrom was made the plaintiff of the unnatural death case. In order to register the case, police went Rozina's house on Thursday afternoon and took her signature on a blank paper.

The indigenous woman doesn't understand any law, or how to file a case, or appear at court. However, Rozina learnt on Friday that no complaint would be brought against BMDA's deep tube-well operator in connection with her husband's death. In order to protest against it, she went Godagari PS on Friday afternoon. But, police kept her waiting there for a long time unnecessarily, instead of filing a case against Sakhawat.

Subsequently on Friday night, police allowed Abhinath's wife Rozina Hembrom to lodge a complaint against deep tube-well operator and Ward Krishak League President Shakhawat Hossain for provoking her husband to commit suicide.

Godagari PS OC Kamrul Islam said Shakhawat has remained absconding since filing of the complaint.

However, Shakhawat denied the allegation of not giving water to Abhinath and Robi's paddy fields when he was contacted.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A teenage boy, who drank poison out of huff with his family members in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district, died on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Swadhin Fakir, 18, was the son of Shajahan Molla, a resident of Ranigram Village under Mashinda Union in the upazila. He was a HSC examinee from a local college this year.

Local sources said Swadhin developed a love affair with a girl of the area. He demanded to his family members to allow him marry the girl on Wednesday.

As his family members rejected his proposal, Swadhin drank poison at around 9am on Wednesday.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Swadhin died on Thursday afternoon while on the way to the RMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: A female worker has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Begumganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Bibi Ayesha Pinky, 18, daughter of Dwin Islam of Debipur Village under Newazpur Union in the upazila. She lived in a rented house in Ward No. 5 Ganipur area under Chowmuhani Municipality. She worked in Delta Jute Mill at Chowmuhani.

Begumganj PS SI Qamruzzaman said Bibi Ayesha Pinky hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her rented house at around 12:30am while her family members were unaware of it.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2pm and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspect that she might have committed suicide over her love affair.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Begumganj PS in this connection, the SI added.





















