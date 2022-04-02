Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: studies

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

PARIS,Apr,1:People with the "hybrid immunity" of having been both fully vaccinated and previously infected with Covid-19 have the strongest protection against the virus, two new studies said on Friday.
After two years of a pandemic that has seen nearly 500 million people infected and billions vaccinated, the studies highlighted the importance of getting jabbed for those who have natural immunity after recovering from the disease.
One of the two studies published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases medical journal analysed the health data of more than 200,000 people in 2020 and 2021 in hard-hit Brazil, which has the world's second-largest Covid death toll.
It found that for people who have already had Covid, Pfizer and AstraZeneca's vaccines offered 90 percent effectiveness against hospitalisation and death, China's CoronaVac had 81 percent and Johnson & Johnson's one-shot jab had 58 percent.
"All four of these vaccines have proven to provide significant extra protection for those with a previous Covid-19 infection," said study author Julio Croda of the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul.
"Hybrid immunity due to exposure to natural infection and vaccination is likely to be the norm globally and might provide long-term protection even against emerging variants," Pramod Kumar Garg of India's Translational Health Science and Technology Institute said in a comment piece linked to the study.
A study using Sweden's nationwide register up to October 2021 meanwhile found that people who recovered from Covid retained a high level of protection against re-infection for up to 20 months.
And people with two-vaccine-dose hybrid immunity had a further 66 percent lower risk of re-infection than those with just natural immunity.
Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia who was not involved in the study, told AFP that the 20 months of "very good protection" from natural immunity was "far better than we would expect for the original two-dose vaccine schedule".
But he cautioned that both studies were completed before the Omicron variant became dominant across the world, and that it had "notably dropped the protective value of a prior infection".
A study in Qatar published on the medRxiv pre-publication website last week gave an insight into the protection offered by hybrid immunity against Omicron.
It found that three vaccine doses had 52 percent effectiveness against symptomatic infection of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant -- but that number jumped to 77 percent when the patient had been previously infected.
The study, which has not been peer reviewed, found that "hybrid immunity resulting from prior infection and recent booster vaccination confers the strongest protection" against both the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: studies
China to go 'its own way' as EU seeks support on Ukraine
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital, eight months after return
Singapore reopens borders after two-year Covid closure
Biden says Putin may have put some advisors ‘under house arrest’
New US sanctions after N.Korea missile tests
Tunisia speaker rejects president’s dissolution of parliament
Modi meets Russian Foreign Minister, calls for ‘Cessation of Violence’


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft