Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

New US sanctions after N.Korea missile tests

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Washington, Apr 1: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a North Korean research organization and four subsidiaries for their role in developing intercontinental ballistic missiles, after recent tests by the nuclear-armed state.
North Korea said a launch on March 24 was a successful test of a Hwasong-17 missile -- a long-range ICBM that analysts say may be capable of carrying multiple warheads -- which it first unveiled at a military parade in 2020.
But South Korea's defense ministry has since said that the launch was actually of a Hwasong-15, an ICBM that Pyongyang test-fired in 2017.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: studies
China to go 'its own way' as EU seeks support on Ukraine
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital, eight months after return
Singapore reopens borders after two-year Covid closure
Biden says Putin may have put some advisors ‘under house arrest’
New US sanctions after N.Korea missile tests
Tunisia speaker rejects president’s dissolution of parliament
Modi meets Russian Foreign Minister, calls for ‘Cessation of Violence’


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft