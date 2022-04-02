Tunisia speaker rejects president’s dissolution of parliament

TUNIS,Apr,1:The speaker of Tunisia's parliament on Thursday rejected President Kais Saied's dissolution of the assembly the previous day, which deepened an eight-month power grab.

"We consider that the parliament remains operational," Rached Ghannouchi told AFP in an interview.

"The president does not have the constitutional right to dissolve parliament." Saied had dissolved the chamber on Wednesday, dealing another blow to the political system in place

since the North African country's 2011 revolt which sparked the Arab Spring.

It came eight months after he sacked the government, froze parliament and seized sweeping powers, later moving to rule by decree in moves opponents have dubbed a "coup".

The president's announcement on Wednesday evening came hours after parliamentarians held a plenary session online -- their first since Saied's power grab -- and voted through a bill against his "exceptional measures".

Addressing his National Security Council, Saied said MPs who had taken part had "betrayed" Tunisia and would be prosecuted.

Ghannouchi, who heads the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party that has dominated Tunisia's post-revolution politics, said Saied's latest decision was "null and void because it contradicts the constitution".

"It's a continuation of the decisions he took on July 25, which we reject and consider a coup," he said. -AFP



