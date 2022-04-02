Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Modi meets Russian Foreign Minister, calls for ‘Cessation of Violence’

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

NEW DELHI, April 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this evening and said India is "ready to contribute in any way to peace efforts".
Amid international pressure on India to take a stand against Russia's Ukraine invasion, PM Modi and the Russian Foreign Minister met for 40 minutes. The Prime Minister has not publicly met any other visiting Ministers in the past two weeks, including those from UK, China, Austria, Greece and Mexico.
According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi called for an end to violence as Mr Lavrov briefed him on the situation in Ukraine, including pace negotiations.
"Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of violence, and conveyed India's readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts," said the press statement.
The statement is seen by many to refer to India's willingness to play the role of mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Sources point out that India has been talking to other nations andhas seen a series of key foreign visitors.
On the possibility of PM Modi as mediator in the Ukraine crisis, Mr Lavrov told reporters here, "India is an important and serious country. If India plays that role that provides resolution, India as our common partner... we are for security guarantee of Ukraine... West has ignored its responsibility... India can support such process".
Earlier today, Mr Lavrov had said he wished to convey a "message personally" from President Vladimir Putin to PM Modi.
"The President (Putin) and the Prime Minister are in regular touch with each other and I will report to the President about my negotiations. He sends by the way his best regards to Prime Minister Modi and I would appreciate an opportunity to deliver this message personally," the Russian Foreign Minister had said in his opening remarks at a discussion with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.
The Russian minister's visit comes amid intense pressure on India over Russian oil imports, with the US warning of "consequences" for countries attempting to circumvent American sanctions against Moscow.
Reports suggest India could buy greater volumes of discounted Russian oil and both sides are keen on having a rouble-rupee arrangement for bilateral trade.
Hours before Mr Lavrov's arrival, US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh cautioned that there would be consequences for countries actively attempting to "circumvent or backfill" American sanctions against Moscow.
"I come here in a spirit of friendship to explain the mechanisms of our sanctions, the importance of joining us to express shared resolve and to advance shared interests. And yes, there are consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill these sanctions," said Daleep Singh, to a question about India buying discounted oil from Russia.
A Bloomberg report said Russia is offering India steep discounts on the direct sale of oil amid mounting international pressure.
India has not yet openly criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and it has abstained from votes at the UN on resolutions condemning Russia. But last week, India abstained on a resolution pushed by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which was seen as reflective of its neutral position on the conflict.
The Russian Foreign Minister praised India's stance. "These days our Western colleagues would like to reduce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine... (We) appreciate that India is taking this situation in the entirety of facts, not just in a one-sided way," Mr Lavrov said.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: studies
China to go 'its own way' as EU seeks support on Ukraine
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital, eight months after return
Singapore reopens borders after two-year Covid closure
Biden says Putin may have put some advisors ‘under house arrest’
New US sanctions after N.Korea missile tests
Tunisia speaker rejects president’s dissolution of parliament
Modi meets Russian Foreign Minister, calls for ‘Cessation of Violence’


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft