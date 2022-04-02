Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

NEWS

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEWS

NEWS

Border Guards Bangladesh seized 99 gold bars weighing 12.53 kg from a person near the Matila border in Jhenaidah on Friday.    photo: BGB








NEWS

NEWS

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam handing over a memorandum of greetings to former president of the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) Md Abdus Sabur on occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman  jointly organized "Mujibvarsh Carnival-2022" by CUET and Bangabandhu Parishad CUET.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
Artificial pancreas to revolutionise diabetes care
Purchasing local products for flourishing SME sector stressed
Ctg records lowest 0.80pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Promoting aquifer recharge to enrich groundwater in Barind underscored
Are tech companies removing evidence of war crimes?
British-Bangladeshi elected councillor of London
Fashion brand ‘Art’ inaugurates 22nd outlet in Ctg


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft