Purchasing local products for flourishing SME sector stressed

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

RANGPUR, Apr 1: Speakers at a function have called upon citizens to purchase local products to help flourishing the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector for accelerating national progress.
They came up with the call at the concluding function of the weeklong 'Divisional SME Products Fair- 2022' held on the Public Library ground in the city on Thursday evening.
The SME Foundation organized the fair with assistance of the district administration, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), National Association of Small and Cottage Industries Bangladesh (NASIB) and other organisations.
The fair was arranged to promote the local SME sector and create jobs, enhance production of international standard SME products, exhibition and introduction of SME goods for expanding business, trade and commerce.
With Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) AWM Raihan Shah in the chair, Deputy General Manager of BSCIC for Rangpur Shameem Hossain and President of Rangpur Press Club Mhabub Rahman addressed the function.
Representatives of the SME Foundation, BSCIC and NASIB and leaders of RCCI and other organizations were present.    -BSS


