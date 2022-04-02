Video
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:56 AM
Ctg records lowest 0.80pc Covid-19 positivity rate

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

CHATTOGRAM, April 1: Chattogram district recorded lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.80 percent while two fresh cases were reported after testing 247 samples during the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
With the newly infected cases, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 126, 628 in the district.
During the past 24 hours till this morning, the number of recovered patients now stands at 1,25,353 with the recovery of 51 more people raising the average recovery rate to 98.87 percent in the district.
Meanwhile, the total number of casualties remained steady at 1,362 in the district as no new death was reported during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today.
A total of 71 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.    -BSS


