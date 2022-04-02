Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic stays No 1 as Medvedev falls to Hurkacz at Miami

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Daniil Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev.

MIAMI, APR 1: Daniil Medvedev said physical struggles destroyed any chance of a victory to reclaim the world number one ranking on Friday after falling to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 at the Miami Open.
Medvedev dropped to second with a third-round loss to Gael Monfils at Indian Wells last week, but would have taken back the top spot from Serbia's Novak Djokovic had he defeated Hurkacz, the defending Miami Open champion.
Instead, 10th-ranked Hurkacz advanced to the semi-finals by ousting the reigning US Open champion at Hard Rock Stadium and 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic stays number one.
Hurkacz, now 2-2 all-time against the Russian, faces Carlos Alcaraz for a place in Sunday's final after the 18-year-old Spanish sensation produced a scintillating display to beat 48th-ranked Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets in one of the best matches of the tournament.
Medvedev said he found it hard to breathe at times and was cramping so badly in the locker room he was like "a fish on a sofa."
"All match, I wasn't feeling my best," Medvedev said. "After the tough points I was struggling to get my breath. I wasn't recovering fast enough. You just have to fight but in the second set I felt strange.
"I don't often feel like this but it happens sometimes when it's hot. Maybe it was the heat but I was feeling dizzy and tired and there was one game where I couldn't serve anymore. In the locker room I was cramping."
Medvedev called for medical trainers in the second set.
"The physio gave me something," he said. "You never know. You're hoping it will be like a magic thing but it doesn't always work like this."
Hurkacz played well, taking full advantage of Medvedev's struggles, which lasted well after he walked off the court.
"Normally I would just sit for a bit in the locker room but then I started cramping," he said. "I had a shower and felt a bit better. That was good advice because I was sitting down, was really tired and every muscle started going cramp, cramp, cramp. I was like a fish on the sofa.
"It's nothing serious. I'll wake up and probably be fine, but that's no good if I'm out of the tournament."
Medvedev was having trouble with his service games throughout -- his first serve percentage was just 43% as he attempted to stay in the first set at 2-5 down, but there was hope when he broke back and managed to draw level at 5-5.
But he was unable to stem the tide as Hurkacz, whose serve was key, powered into the last four.
"I knew Hubert could play great tennis and it was more important to win the game than become number one," Medvedev said. "That would have been a bonus."
"I was able to make a lot of returns and get some free points on my serve, because having rallies with Daniil is fun, but they get long," Hurkacz said. "It's good I was able to get some free points."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandes signs new Man Utd deal till 2026
Djokovic stays No 1 as Medvedev falls to Hurkacz at Miami
Nigeria coach Eguavoen resigns after failure to reach World Cup
Juve-Inter showdown marks end of Italy's Covid emergency
Real seek recovery against Celta after Barca loss, before Chelsea
Tearful Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final
Koyo Karate-Do Council Black Belt Examination held
Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft