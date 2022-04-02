Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Juve-Inter showdown marks end of Italy's Covid emergency

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MILAN, APR 1: Inter Milan and Juventus face off on Sunday with their title hopes in the balance as Italy fully opens its doors to supporters for the first time in two years and fans focus on domestic concerns following the national team's World Cup flop.
The so-called 'Derby of Italy' in Turin will be one of the first matches to be played in front of a full house after also being one of the first to be played behind closed doors back in March 2020, and the return to 100 percent capacity grounds comes for a match which could be crucial in deciding who claims the Scudetto.
With eight matches remaining, Inter's grip on the their league crown has slipped after a collapse in form which leaves them third, six points behind leaders and local rivals AC Milan, who have a chance to slip further ahead when they host Bologna on Monday.
Juve, who at the start of February were 11 points behind Inter -- then four points clear at the top -- have surged to within a point of their old rivals thanks to a 16-match unbeaten run which has almost guaranteed them a place in the Champions League and also made them dark horses for the run-in.
Since losing at home to Atalanta in late November Juve have picked up 38 points from a possible 48 despite never really performing to the standards coach Massimiliano Allegri set during his first spell at the Allianz Stadium.
Allegri, who has been heavily criticised for his team's often turgid style of football, revealed in an interview with magazine GQ that he went back on an agreement with Florentino Perez to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid to rejoin his old team.
"I'd already signed an agreement with Real Madrid, but in the morning I called the president and I told him that I wasn't going to Madrid because I'd chosen Juventus," Allegri said.
"I've not had any doubts at all ever since Juve called me in May."
Italy might have ended its Covid-19 state of emergency but the virus still looms over the league as on Thursday the Italian Football Federation said Napoli, chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis and the club doctor have been referred to its tribunal over three players not being kept in quarantine for the match with Juve in January.
Meanwhile the five matches stopped by the winter spike in cases have all been rescheduled, with Inter's unplayed January fixture at Bologna now to be played on April 27 -- just four weeks from the end of the season.
Napoli are having a difficult week ahead of their trip to Atalanta, as suspensions and a raft of injury doubts leave Milan's closest rivals without a host of key players.
Star striker Victor Osimhen and starting centre-back Amir Rrahmani are both suspended while Osimhen's replacement Andrea Petagna, Italy right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo and goalkeeper Alex Meret will all be absent with injury.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandes signs new Man Utd deal till 2026
Djokovic stays No 1 as Medvedev falls to Hurkacz at Miami
Nigeria coach Eguavoen resigns after failure to reach World Cup
Juve-Inter showdown marks end of Italy's Covid emergency
Real seek recovery against Celta after Barca loss, before Chelsea
Tearful Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final
Koyo Karate-Do Council Black Belt Examination held
Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft