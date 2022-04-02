Koyo Karate-Do Council Black Belt Examination held

Koyo Karate-Do Council Belt Test 1st Dan was held on Friday at National Sports Council Paltan Gymnasium in the Capital. A total of four contestants participated in the Black Belt 1st Dan exam and all of them passed with distinction are Hafsa Rabiah Newas, Sumaiya Islam, Ismail Hossain (Soad), Eyaqub Hossain. Joint secretary of Koyo Karate-Do Council, Abu Taleb, Vice-President, Mizanur Rahman and Jebunnessa Matin and Demra Thana youth president Rafiqul Islam Rafiq were present in the function. Shafiqul Islam, press and publication secretary and general secretary of Bangladesh Sports Journalist Community were also present. In the examination, the chief judges were Alamgir Hossain, Syed Muhammad Zakir Hossain and Golam Zakir Mia. photo: Observer DESK