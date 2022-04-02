Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase

LAHORE, APR 1: Skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq smashed brilliant centuries to help Pakistan pull off their highest ODI run-chase in a six-wicket triumph over Australia in Lahore on Thursday.

Azam hit an 83-ball 114 and Haq notched a 97-ball 106 as Pakistan chased down a stiff 349-run target with six balls to spare to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Ben McDermott cracked a maiden ODI hundred in Australia's imposing total of 348-8 on a flat Gaddafi Stadium pitch.

The victory is Pakistan's first over Australia since Melbourne in January 2017. In between, they had lost 10 consecutive one-day internationals.

"We spoke positively during the break. It's a proud moment to win at my home ground," said Azam who is the fastest man to reach 15 ODI tons in 83 innings, three quicker than Hashim Amla of South Africa.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch hailed the Pakistan skipper as "unbelievable".

"When you're 100 without loss, it allows others to play freely and Babar came in and played an unbelievable knock. I thought 348 was a good score, but not to be," said Finch.

Pakistan's win sets up an intriguing final match at the same venue on Saturday. Australia won the first match by 88 runs on Tuesday, also in Lahore.

Haq, who hit six boundaries and three sixes, put on a robust 118-run opening stand with Fakhar Zaman (67) off 111 balls to set the platform for the chase.

Zaman smashed seven boundaries and two sixes during his 64-ball knock before he was bowled by Marcus Stoinis.

Undeterred, Haq completed his ninth hundred off 90 balls before he holed out at long-off in spinner Adam Zampa's 35th over.

Haq added 111 for the second wicket with Azam off 92 balls.

Azam reached his 15th ODI century with a single off Cameron Green, reaching the mark off 73 balls. He added 80 for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan before he was caught off Nathan Ellis with 40 needed off 34 balls.

When Rizwan fell for 23, Pakistan still needed 32 but Khushdil Shah cracked 27 not out with two fours and as many sixes and Iftikhar (eight not out) saw off the target in 49 overs. -AFP



