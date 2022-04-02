Eyes of football world on Doha for WC draw

DOHA, APR 1: The draw for this year's World Cup takes place in the shadow of Doha's skyscrapers later Friday, with the focus on the actual football after a build-up dominated by the off-field issues surrounding the awarding of the tournament.

A star-studded draw ceremony, starting from 1600 GMT, will include former World Cup winners Cafu and Lothar Matthaeus as assistants, as holders France and their rivals discover who they will face in the group stage.

It is the most controversial World Cup in history, with Qatar dogged ever since it was named host in 2010 by accusations of vote-buying -- which were hotly denied -- and questions over the country's suitability. -AFP











