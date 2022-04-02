Video
Bangabandhu National Junior Athletics, Swimming competition begins

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Bangabandhu National Junior Athletics and Swimming competition has begun on Friday on Mohammadpur Govt. Physical Education College ground in the city.
Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin formally inaugurated the two-day meet as the chief guest. Director of Sports Directorate KM Ali Reza presided over the inaugural ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, the Youth and Sports Secretary said that the Directorate of Sports is working hard to find young and emerging players from the grassroots level to make them more efficient through training.
The competition has been organised at the national level with eight divisional teams selecting talented boys and girls athletes and swimmers from all over the country and the successful organisation of this tournament would contribute to the advancement of talented athletes and swimmers in the country, he said.
A total of 112 boys and girls from eight divisions are taking part in this competition. The competition for boys and girls U-17 featured ten events in athletics and ten events in swimming. Divisional teams have been formed with talented grassroots players. The Directorate of Sports will organise higher training with the talented players selected from the competition.    -BSS


