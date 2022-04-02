Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 1:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Navy emerge champions in National Swimming

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Bangladesh Navy emerged champions in the Bangabandhu 31st National Swimming, Diving and Water Polo competition that concluded on Friday at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming complex in the city's Mirpur.
Bangladesh Navy dominated the medal tally securing 33 gold, 25 silver and 14 bronze medals while Bangladesh Army finished behind them with 9 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals.
Bangladesh Kriar Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) finished third in the medal tally with 1 gold, 5 silver and 10 bronze medals while Bangladesh Police bagged one bronze medal.  
Meanwhile, three more national records have been created on the last day (Friday) of the four-day competition.
Bangladesh Navy's swimmer Jewel Ahmed set the new national mark in the 400mindividual medley with a time of 04:46.13 erasing the previous mark of Kajol Mia which was made in 2021.
The Bangladesh Navy team featuring Samiul Islam Rafi, Hakim Rana, Mahmudunnobi Nahid and Asif Reza set the new national record in the men's 4x100 medley relay clocking 03:58.08 eclipsing their previous record of 03:58. 93 which was made in 2021.
BKSP's Emon Hossain set the new national mark in the 5m platform diving clocking 277.6 bettering the previous mark of 261.5 which was set by Nachim Rahman.  
Bangladesh Navy's swimmer Jewel Ahmed was adjudged the best swimmer in the men's group competition as he set the new three national records and achieved three gold and four silver medals.
Mochammat Sonia Khatun of Bangladesh Navy bagged five gold and three silver medals and set the new national record in each event of the women's group. She along with her teammate Sonia Akter were jointly given the best swimmers awards.
Besides, each new national record holders swimmers were given a cash prize of Taka five thousand.  
Chief of Naval Staff and Bangladesh Swimming Federation's (BSF) president Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal NBP, NUP, NDC, FWC, PSC was present as the chief guest in the prize distribution and closing ceremony and distributed the prizes while Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was present as the special guest.
BSF's senior vice president and Max Group's chairman Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir presided over the prize distribution and closing ceremony.
About 580 swimmers from seventy-five teams including divisional sports associations, swimming clubs, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Ansar are taking took part in the meet, which was held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandes signs new Man Utd deal till 2026
Djokovic stays No 1 as Medvedev falls to Hurkacz at Miami
Nigeria coach Eguavoen resigns after failure to reach World Cup
Juve-Inter showdown marks end of Italy's Covid emergency
Real seek recovery against Celta after Barca loss, before Chelsea
Tearful Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final
Koyo Karate-Do Council Black Belt Examination held
Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft