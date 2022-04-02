Bangladesh Navy emerge champions in National Swimming

Bangladesh Navy emerged champions in the Bangabandhu 31st National Swimming, Diving and Water Polo competition that concluded on Friday at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming complex in the city's Mirpur.

Bangladesh Navy dominated the medal tally securing 33 gold, 25 silver and 14 bronze medals while Bangladesh Army finished behind them with 9 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals.

Bangladesh Kriar Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) finished third in the medal tally with 1 gold, 5 silver and 10 bronze medals while Bangladesh Police bagged one bronze medal.

Meanwhile, three more national records have been created on the last day (Friday) of the four-day competition.

Bangladesh Navy's swimmer Jewel Ahmed set the new national mark in the 400mindividual medley with a time of 04:46.13 erasing the previous mark of Kajol Mia which was made in 2021.

The Bangladesh Navy team featuring Samiul Islam Rafi, Hakim Rana, Mahmudunnobi Nahid and Asif Reza set the new national record in the men's 4x100 medley relay clocking 03:58.08 eclipsing their previous record of 03:58. 93 which was made in 2021.

BKSP's Emon Hossain set the new national mark in the 5m platform diving clocking 277.6 bettering the previous mark of 261.5 which was set by Nachim Rahman.

Bangladesh Navy's swimmer Jewel Ahmed was adjudged the best swimmer in the men's group competition as he set the new three national records and achieved three gold and four silver medals.

Mochammat Sonia Khatun of Bangladesh Navy bagged five gold and three silver medals and set the new national record in each event of the women's group. She along with her teammate Sonia Akter were jointly given the best swimmers awards.

Besides, each new national record holders swimmers were given a cash prize of Taka five thousand.

Chief of Naval Staff and Bangladesh Swimming Federation's (BSF) president Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal NBP, NUP, NDC, FWC, PSC was present as the chief guest in the prize distribution and closing ceremony and distributed the prizes while Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was present as the special guest.

BSF's senior vice president and Max Group's chairman Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir presided over the prize distribution and closing ceremony.

About 580 swimmers from seventy-five teams including divisional sports associations, swimming clubs, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Ansar are taking took part in the meet, which was held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS







