Tigers restrict Proteas on 367 while Khaled, Miraz shine



Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Temba Bavuma (not seen) during the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on April 1, 2022. photo: AFP

Resuming from overnight's 233 for four, South Africa sustained one and a half session to add 134 runs. Khaled stroke first to claim the wicket of Kyle Verreynne, who resumed batting on 27, could manage one runs on day-2. Khaled completed his brace picking up the Wiaan Mulder as Mulder had gone for a golden duck.

Miraz joined the party to break the mediocre 53-run partnership between Tenda Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj since Bavuma was bowled cleanly when he way seven away of a Test ton. The leading South African scorer stayed 295 minutes in the middle to face 190 balls. He hit 12 boundaries.

Maharaj however, departed in the following delivery, the first ball of the 99th over delivered by Ebadat Hossain. Lizaad Williams scored 12 and the Jack Duanne Olivier was dismissed scoring as many runs. Simon Harmer was batting on 38 till the last ball of the innings.

Khaled hauled four wickets for 92 runs while Miraz scalped three for 93. It was the maiden four-wicket haul of the speedster. Ebadat took two wickets spending 86 runs.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Bangladesh won the toss and invited South Africa to bat first. Hosts got a brilliant start from their openers. Skipper Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee remained undivided scoring 113 till Elgar's dismissal on 67. Erwee follows his captain in the very next over collecting 41. Keegan Petersen failed to prolong his start and went back on 17 while Ryan Ricketton was the last home batter to depart on the day scoring 21 runs. The game was spotted after 76 overs due to bad light.















