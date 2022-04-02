Video
JFA U-14 National Women\'s Football

Lalmonirhat emerge champions

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

JFA U-14 National Women's FootballLalmonirhat district emerged champions in the final round of JFA U-14 National Women's Football Championship beating host Rajshahi district by a solitary goal in the final held today ( Friday) at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
In the day's final, Liva scored the all-important goal for Lalmonirhat district in the 21st minute of the match. She also emerged as the highest scorer of the meet.
Magura district was given the fair play team in the championship while Cox's Bazar district was named the best venue of the meet.   
Earlier, on way to the final, Lalmonihat district blanked Magura district by 3-0 goals in the first semifinal while Rajshahi district defeated Brahmanbaria district by 4-3 goals in penalty shootout in the second semis.     -BSS


