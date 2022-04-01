CJ reminds judges, staff to treat litigants humanely

12-storey Building 'Bijoy 71' inauguratedChief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Thursday said that taking advantage of the people's misery in the court premises would never be tolerated.

"I have instructed every judge and other staff to treat litigants and others humanely. As taking advantage of the plight of the people in the court premises will never be tolerated," the Chief Justice (CJ) came up with the warning while speaking as special guest at the inaugural function of the newly constructed 12-storey building 'Bijoy 71' of the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the building from her official residence Ganabhaban as chief guest.

Seeking attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Chief Justice said, "You know, the bar (lawyers' association) and the bench (court) are the two wings of judiciary. A strong bar is the main element for a strong judiciary."

Placing the existing data of the lawyers, the Chief Justice said the current number of lawyers in the Bangladesh Supreme Court is 9,302. Due to the huge number of the lawyers it is almost impossible to accommodate them in the present bar buildings.

"It is urgently needed to build a new bar building for the lawyers so that they can sit and carry out their functions smoothly," CJ Hasan Foez Siddique said adding that the steps you (Prime Minister) have taken and your firm commitment to the overall well-being of democracy, the rule of law and the judiciary will undoubtedly pave the way for the next generation.