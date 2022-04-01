School-based mental health care for depressed mothers of autistic children works: Study

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), said a possibility study of a low-cost school-based mental health intervention in the country found promising outcomes in improving depression status and quality of life of mothers of children with autism.

The findings of the study are published in the Global Mental Health Journal.

Mental health is highly stigmatised in South Asian countries and there is inequity in mental health services. In the country every one out of two mothers of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) suffer from depression.

Considering the stigma towards mental health and autism in our societies, an innovative mental health care intervention called psychological counselling service was introduced in two schools in Dhaka city - the Autism Welfare Foundation (AWF) and the Society for the Welfare of Autistic Children (SWAC) as a part of a research in 2017.

In the study titled "Feasibility of Implementing a Mental Health Care Program and Home-Based Training for Mothers of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders in an Urban Population in Bangladesh (MENTHOL)" an intervention of mental health care was pilot tested between January 2017 and December 2018, which was developed by an Expert Working Group (EWG), comprised of eminent psychologists, psychiatrists, neurodevelopmental specialists, and national and international scientists.

A specially designed Psychological Counselling Service (PCS) was offered in two study schools for six months as a part of the routine services, and was freely offered to all mothers who had a child enrolled in the schools during the study period.

Following the intervention, mental health state improved in most of the mothers, including significant improvement among 40 per cent mothers who had depression and among 23 per cent mothers who did not have depression. The overall out-of-pocket cost of availing of PCS was about US$1 (Tk 80) per session for a mother. Half of the mothers acquired normal mental health state after four sessions, and the overall quality of life improved among the mothers irrespective of having depression.

The study was led by Dr Aliya Naheed, Scientist and Head of Initiative for Noncommunicable Diseases at icddr,b in collaboration Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School (HMS), USA, Shuchona Foundation, Institute of Paediatric Neurodisorder and Autism, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, and the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.











