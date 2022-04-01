Video
Friday, 1 April, 2022
Ex-CJ Sinha faces another graft case filed by ACC

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday filed a new case against former chief justice SK Sinha and his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha on charge of laundering  Tk 2.40 crore.
ACC secretary Md Mahbub Hossain confirmed this at a press briefing at its headquarters at
Segunbagicha.  
ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar filed the case against them for what she said committing a punishable offense.
According to the case the former chief justice, already sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment in absentia in another graft case, laundered the amount equivalent to USD2,80000 through his brother who lives in the US.
The money was laundered to several banks of the United States through accounts of Ananta Kumar, said the case.
The anti-graft body will now investigate the case, said the ACC official.    -UNB



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft