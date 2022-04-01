BCL leader, 5 others killed in road accidents   

At least six people were killed and several others injured in separate road accident in Faridpur, Dinajpur and Khulna on Thursday.

Our Faridpur Correspon-dent added that a schoolboy was killed in a road accident as a truck ran him over near AF Mujibur Rahman Foundation under Gerda union of sadar upazila in the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Masum, 12, a student of Class VII of AF Mujibur Rahman Foundation under Gerda union of sadar upazila of the district.

He was the son of Sheikh Seken and Aleya Begum of Gadadhar Dangi village under Aliabad union of Sadar upazila of the district.

Nazmul Islam, Headmaster of the foundation, said when the brilliant boy was returning to his house after school a sand-laden truck hit him at a road on the eastern side of the school.

MA Jalil, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station said the accident took place as a speedy truck hit the bicycle of the schoolboy, leaving him dead on the spot. Truck driver Rafiq was arrested in this regard.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that Three people, including a Chhatra League leader, were killed as an unknown vehicle smashed their motorcycle at Nawabganj upazila in Dinajpur district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were Rimon Islam, 22, son of Rabiul Islam, Sabbir Hossain, 23, son of Jahidul Islam, and Kibria, 30, son of Yasin Ali. Kibria was the joint convenor of Bonodnagar Union unit BCL.

Nawabganj Police Station OC Ferdous Wahid quoting locals said when a motorcycle, carrying the trio, reached Alamnagar on the Nawabganj-Kanchdah regional road at midnight on Wednesday, an unknown vehicle hit it. Then the trio fell down from the motorcycle and died on the scene. The bodies were handed over to their families.

Our Khulna Correspondent added two sales executives died while another sustained injuries after a speeding courier firm van allegedly crashed into their motorcycle in Khulna city on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Md Alauddin Sheikh, 30, and Md Arzu Al Chayan, 28. A critically injured Md Hamidur Rahman, 28, is currently being treated at a city hospital.

Police said the three sales executives of a mobile phone manufacturer in Khulna were returning home from work when the van hit their bike from behind at high speed around 11:00pm.

Md Kamal Hossain Khan, Officer-in-Charge of Khalishpur Police Station, said the three fell off the bike on impact and sustained serious head injuries.

All of them were rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital, where Alauddin was declared dead on arrival. Chayan succumbed to his injuries a little later.

"Both the vehicles have been seized. But, the van driver managed to flee leaving the vehicle behind," said the OC. "Efforts are on to nab him.











