One-third of DU students wearing hijab harassed

A survey conducted by 'Protest Cell Against Hijabophobia in DU' on Thursday revealed that every one of three female students of Dhaka University (DU) who cover their faces with hijab and niqab are harassed on the campus.

The platform held a press conference in the office of DU Journalists' Association (DUJA) at noon on Thursday. The protesters said wearing hijab is not a pleasant experience for the girls at DU.

There is not adequate number of prayer rooms in the faculties, halls and on the campus for girls, it said.

Tasfiha Tahsin Ima, a Master's student of the Department of Accounting and Information Systems read out a written statement during the conference.

Ima said most of the masked students (with niqab) at the university were subjected to insults, teasing, harassment or bullying.

Classmates, close friends, seniors, juniors, officers, employees and even teachers in the classroom hurl abusive words to the students wearing hijab and niqab.

Some make fun and some pass bad comments. Many teachers even drive them out of class for wearing Niqab, she added.

Citing some incidents, she said some female students even face such questions whether they were involved in any Islamist terrorist group or why she didn't go to madrasa.

The survey further said, "Many students have complained that they are forced to take off their niqab in examination halls and during Viva.

"We have found many cases where the students were driven out of the viva voce as they refused to take off niqabs in front of male teachers," said the survey.

The platform placed two-point demands - ensuring freedom of wearing hijab without on the campus and taking administrative action against the persons who pass bad remarks to the students wearing hijab.





