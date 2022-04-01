Bangladeshis may get chance to perform Hajj this year

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Thursday informed that the Bangladeshi pilgrims would get chance of performing Hajj this year considering the improvement of the Covid-19 situation globally. The Royal government of Saudi Arabia may issue a decree over the matter soon.

"In 2019, immigrations of more than 45 per cent of the pilgrims were completed at Bangladesh. This year, immigration of cent percent Bangladeshi pilgrims would be completed

locally," he assured while addressing a meeting on Hajj management held at the Hajj Office of Ashkona in Dhaka.

However, the state minister couldn't confirm about the number of Bangladeshi pilgrims who would be allowed to perform Hajj this year.

"Once, the Royal government of Saudi Arabia issues the decree, an agreement will be signed between the two governments. The number of pilgrims would be determined in the deal. Further steps will be taken after signing the deal," he said, adding that necessary preparations have already been taken to manage the Hajj properly.











