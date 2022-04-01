Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bangladeshis may get chance to perform Hajj this year

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Thursday informed that the Bangladeshi pilgrims would get chance of performing Hajj this year considering the improvement of the Covid-19 situation globally. The Royal government of Saudi Arabia may issue a decree over the matter soon.
"In 2019, immigrations of more than 45 per cent of the pilgrims were completed at Bangladesh. This year, immigration of cent percent Bangladeshi pilgrims would be completed
locally," he assured while addressing a meeting on Hajj management held at the Hajj Office of Ashkona in Dhaka.
However, the state minister couldn't confirm about the number of Bangladeshi pilgrims who would be allowed to perform Hajj this year.
"Once, the Royal government of Saudi Arabia issues the decree, an agreement will be signed between the two governments. The number of pilgrims would be determined in the deal. Further steps will be taken after signing the deal," he said, adding that necessary preparations have already been taken to manage the Hajj properly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CJ reminds judges, staff to treat litigants humanely
School-based mental health care for depressed mothers of autistic children works: Study
Ex-CJ Sinha faces another graft case filed by ACC
Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup
BCL leader, 5 others killed in road accidents   
One-third of DU students wearing hijab harassed
Bangladeshis may get chance to perform Hajj this year
Vaccination to continue in Ramadan: Zahid


Latest News
Putin may have put some advisors 'under house arrest': Biden
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft