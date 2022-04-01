Video
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:46 PM
Vaccination to continue in Ramadan: Zahid

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Staff Correspondent 

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the ongoing vaccination activities against coronavirus will continue in the country during the coming holy month of Ramadan.
Zahid Maleque said, "During the month of Ramadan normal vaccination activities will continue across the country. Vaccine can be taken as usual from the centres where vaccinations are being administered."
He made the announcement while he was speaking as chief guest at a function organized on the
occasion of 'Health Minister National Award 2020' at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday.
Noting that the mass vaccination campaign will continue for another three days, Zahid Maleque added, "We have set a target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the people and to achieve this goal, mass vaccination activities will continue for three more days."
Zahid Maleque said, "We have achieved success in vaccination. Since the beginning of vaccination programme to prevent coronavirus infection in the country, 13 crore people have come under the first dose of vaccine till now. Some 11 crore people have received two doses of vaccine. It has been possible to vaccinate 96 per cent of the target people. There are still 50 million doses of vaccine in hand. There are more than 60 million doses of vaccine in the pipeline. With this in mind, the mass vaccination programme has extended for another three days. From now on, the mass vaccination activities will continue as per the previous rules till April 3."
However, ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), presided over the programme while senior secretary of Health Service Division, Lokman Hossain Mia, secretary of Health Education Division, Saiful Islam Badal and Line Director Mizanur Rahman were also present.


