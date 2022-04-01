MPs in JS voice anger at city's pollution, traffic jam  

The lawmakers of the opposition parties in the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday expressed their anger over the noise pollution, air pollution and traffic jams in the capital city of Dhaka.

Expressing his concern while speaking on a point of order, Jatiya Party MP Pir Fazlur Rahman said Dhaka would soon turn into a dysfunctional city owing to unbearable traffic congestion, mismanagement and a lack of coordination among government agencies concerned.

The Dhaka city has become unlivable. The city is now number one in noise pollution. It is also at a top position in air pollution. It's doubtful whether those who now live in Dhaka city will be able to reach their desired destinations by noon after getting out in the morning due to traffic congestion, he added.

Citing a study, the Jatiya Party lawmaker from Sunamganj-4 said the country is losing 2.5 percent of its GDP, amounting to around Tk87,000 crore, due to traffic congestion in the capital.

Referring to another study, he said Dhaka's excessive expansion is severely hurting urban development overall. Dhaka hosts most people living in urban areas. Some 31.9pc of the country's population live in major cities and 12.2pc live in Dhaka alone. There are only five cities in the country with a population of 10 lakh each.

Fazlur Rahman said unplanned development work goes on amid traffic jams and the constant suffering of people. There is no coordination among ministries and authorities concerned.

"A ministry cuts a road and after a few days the same road is dug again by another. This work is being done without any coordination, causing severe traffic jams in the city," he added.

"People's performance is

declining due to the problems," he said, adding, "If a person cannot go to work with peace of mind then how they will work in that workplace. We are turning this city into a slum in the name of development. It's not a good development."

He said, "Traffic jams have now reached the level of anarchy. No one cares about where buses stop. To get passengers, they stop abruptly chocking roads. If this continues, Dhaka will become a failed city shortly."

Meanwhile, in a point-of-order, Jatiya Party lawmaker Md Rustum Ali Faraji called for government recognition of schools for the disabled and teachers' salaries and other benefits.

Lutfun Nesa Khan, a lawmaker from a reserved women's seat, also called for strengthening the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority to ensure unadulterated food. She demanded that the authorities recruit the required manpower.

Joining the conversation at point of order, Jatiya Party lawmaker from Dhaka Kazi Firoz Rashid criticized the government decision to suspend construction work of Wari School without passing its plan showing the reason of taking Bangabhaban's clearance.











