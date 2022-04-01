Less driving licences, more registered vehicles



The authority failed to minimise the number of road accidents as at least 24 lakh motor vehicles are being driven by unskilled and unlicenced drivers across the country. Numerous fresh lives are falling on the road every day. There is an alarming discrepancy between the number of driving licences issued and the number of motor vehicles registered in the country.

As many as 6,284 people, including 927 women and 734 children, were killed in 5,371 reported road accidents across the country in 2021, according to Road Safety Foundation (RSF), an organisation that campaigns for safe roads.

Motorcycle accidents turned out to be the deadliest ones as those alone caused death to 2,214 people, which is 35.23 per cent of the total deaths. A total of 2,078 motorbike accidents were reported during the year that account for 36.38 per cent of the total accidents.

Authorities then announced various measures to deal with the situation. But these are never being implemented effectively. Even though a new law titled Road Transport Act has been enacted, several sections have been relaxed in its implementation. There are various issues related to death, including driver's licence.

The RSF suggested taking steps for the skill development of drivers, fixing their wages and working hours, enhancing BRTA's capacity, constructing separate roads for slow paced vehicles, and dividers on roads to decrease the number of accidents.

Besides, developing the traffic system, stopping extortion of money and corruption in the transport sector, reducing pressure

on roads by improving the services on railways and waterways, and enforcement of the Road Safety Act, 2018 may reduce the number of road accidents, said the RSF.

According to police statistics, 90.69 per cent of road accidents are caused by incompetent drivers. Concerned people say that reckless driving and non-compliance with traffic laws are the main causes of accidents.

Nirapad Sarak Chai said 24 lakh motor vehicles unlicenced drivers are trampling on roads. BRTA sources say currently about 24 lakh driving licences have been issued.

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), there are 4,568,878 registered motor vehicles. The BRTA did not provide any concrete number of driving licences issued, but one official said the ballpark figure is somewhere around 30 lakh. Several private road safety organizations said hundreds of thousands of unregistered, unfit, expired vehicles are plying vehicles on the roads and highways.

According to BRTA stressed that the real problem lies in drivers with light or medium motor vehicle licences driving heavy motor vehicles. According to the existing guidelines, it takes at least six years to obtain a driving licence for heavy vehicles.

The researcher noted that bus and truck drivers are extremely reluctant to wait six years for a licence. He emphasized the importance of public transportation drivers humanizing their driving approach, which is why the BRTA training includes guidance on good demeanour and teaches responsibility towards passengers.







